6 Kreuzer 1853 "Type 1852-1856" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99062 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place February 9, 2020.

