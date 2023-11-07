flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

6 Kreuzer 1853 "Type 1852-1856" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1853 "Type 1852-1856" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 6 Kreuzer 1853 "Type 1852-1856" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC105,815

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1853
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99062 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place February 9, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Kroha - October 19, 2019
SellerKroha
DateOctober 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction GINZA - February 10, 2019
SellerGINZA
DateFebruary 10, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
SellerWAG
DateJune 3, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction GINZA - April 10, 2018
SellerGINZA
DateApril 10, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
SellerKatz
DateDecember 21, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
SellerWAG
DateDecember 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction London Coins - December 7, 2014
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 7, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
SellerChaponnière
DateSeptember 7, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Künker - February 13, 2014
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 13, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

