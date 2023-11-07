Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
6 Kreuzer 1853 "Type 1852-1856" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC105,815
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1853
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
