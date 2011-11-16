6 Kreuzer 1852 "Type 1852-1856" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 160. Bidding took place December 2, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)