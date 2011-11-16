Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
6 Kreuzer 1852 "Type 1852-1856" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC221,010
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1852
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 160. Bidding took place December 2, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
SellerGINZA
DateOctober 9, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 20000 JPY
