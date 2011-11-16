flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

6 Kreuzer 1852 "Type 1852-1856" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1852 "Type 1852-1856" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 6 Kreuzer 1852 "Type 1852-1856" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC221,010

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1852
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 160. Bidding took place December 2, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
SellerGINZA
DateOctober 9, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 20000 JPY
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 11, 2019
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

