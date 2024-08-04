flag
Frankfurt am Main
Period: 1814-1866

6 Kreuzer 1856 "Type 1846-1856" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1856 "Type 1846-1856" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 6 Kreuzer 1856 "Type 1846-1856" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC166,379

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1856
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place January 12, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
SellerNaumann
DateAugust 4, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
SellerUniversum Coins GmbH
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
SellerWAG
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 2, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateApril 5, 2011
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

