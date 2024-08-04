Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
6 Kreuzer 1856 "Type 1846-1856" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC166,379
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1856
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place January 12, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
SellerUniversum Coins GmbH
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
