6 Kreuzer 1856 "Type 1846-1856" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place January 12, 2025.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)