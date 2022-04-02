Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
6 Kreuzer 1855 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC180,615
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1855
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 628 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
SellerAlexander
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionAU55
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
