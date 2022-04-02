flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

6 Kreuzer 1855 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 6 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC180,615

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1855
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 628 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
SellerAlexander
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionAU55
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
SellerFrühwald
DateApril 2, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Naumann - April 1, 2018
SellerNaumann
DateApril 1, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1855All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 6 KreuzerNumismatic auctions