6 Kreuzer 1852 "Type 1846-1856" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1842 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)