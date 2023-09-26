flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

6 Kreuzer 1852 "Type 1846-1856" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1852 "Type 1846-1856" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 6 Kreuzer 1852 "Type 1846-1856" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC221,220

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1852
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1842 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 9, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price

