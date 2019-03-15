flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

6 Kreuzer 1851 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 6 Kreuzer 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC159,420

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1851
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1851 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 64178 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 188. Bidding took place January 22, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1851 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
SellerWAG
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1851 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1851 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1851 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
SellerStare Monety
DateMarch 15, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1851 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 8, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1851 at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
SellerWAG
DateMay 6, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1851 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 22, 2015
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1851 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

