6 Kreuzer 1851 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1851 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 64178 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 188. Bidding took place January 22, 2015.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)