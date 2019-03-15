Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
6 Kreuzer 1851 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC159,420
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1851
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1851 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 64178 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 188. Bidding took place January 22, 2015.
