6 Kreuzer 1849 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC180,610
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1849
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
