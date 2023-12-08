6 Kreuzer 1848 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2297 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (1)