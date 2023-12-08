flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

6 Kreuzer 1848 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 6 Kreuzer 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC291,010

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1848
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2297 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
SellerStare Monety
DateDecember 3, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 4, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
SellerWójcicki
DateFebruary 23, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
SellerStare Monety
DateMarch 15, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 16, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1848 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

