Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
6 Kreuzer 1848 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC291,010
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1848
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1848 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2297 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
