Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

6 Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1846-1856" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1846-1856" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 6 Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1846-1856" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC210,710

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1846
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2287 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 16, 2013
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateNovember 16, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

