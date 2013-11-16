Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
6 Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1846-1856" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC210,710
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1846
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2287 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
