Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

6 Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1838-1846" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1838-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 6 Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1838-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC210,710

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1846
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

