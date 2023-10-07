flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

6 Kreuzer 1845 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 6 Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC104,810

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1845
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1845 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1845All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 6 KreuzerNumismatic auctions