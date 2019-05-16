flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

6 Kreuzer 1844 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 6 Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC370,400

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1844
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99060 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 552. Bidding took place February 9, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Heritage - December 7, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionMS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Heritage - May 30, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateMay 30, 2019
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 16, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
SellerStare Monety
DateMarch 15, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 2, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Heritage - August 31, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 31, 2017
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
