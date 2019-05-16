Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
6 Kreuzer 1844 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC370,400
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1844
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 99060 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 552. Bidding took place February 9, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 216 USD
