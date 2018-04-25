Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
6 Kreuzer 1843 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC259,720
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1843
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 40255 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 132. Bidding took place September 30, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
