Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

6 Kreuzer 1843 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 6 Kreuzer 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC259,720

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1843
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 40255 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 132. Bidding took place September 30, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1843 at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateJune 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 61 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - June 4, 2020
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateJune 4, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 53 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Stephen Album - July 15, 2019
SellerStephen Album
DateJuly 15, 2019
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1843 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1843 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 30, 2018
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - May 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMay 18, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Russiancoin - April 25, 2018
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 25, 2018
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 7, 2017
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 31, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

