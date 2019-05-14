6 Kreuzer 1842 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1373 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

