flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

6 Kreuzer 1842 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 6 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC160,510

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1842
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1373 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateDecember 2, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 12, 2017
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Chaponnière - November 22, 2016
SellerChaponnière
DateNovember 22, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Busso Peus - July 10, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateJuly 10, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
SellerChaponnière
DateSeptember 7, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1842All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 6 KreuzerNumismatic auctions