Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

6 Kreuzer 1841 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 6 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC122,500

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1841
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 649 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
SellerAB Philea & Myntkompaniet
DateMay 8, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
SellerChaponnière
DateSeptember 7, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
