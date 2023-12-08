6 Kreuzer 1841 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 649 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

