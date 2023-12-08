Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
6 Kreuzer 1841 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC122,500
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1841
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 649 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections