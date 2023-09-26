flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

3 Kreuzer 1856 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 3 Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC83,942

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1856
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 784 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 16, 2025.

Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - March 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateNovember 22, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 8, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
