Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

3 Kreuzer 1855 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 3 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC147,715

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1855
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 622 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Coinhouse - March 28, 2021
SellerCoinhouse
DateMarch 28, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1855 at auction WAG - April 9, 2017
SellerWAG
DateApril 9, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
