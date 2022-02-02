flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866

3 Kreuzer 1853 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 3 Kreuzer 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC69,010

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1853
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2307 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 2, 2020
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Heritage - September 1, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 1, 2016
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 7, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Heritage - November 8, 2009
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 8, 2009
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

