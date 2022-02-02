Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
3 Kreuzer 1853 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC69,010
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1853
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2307 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 2, 2020
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
