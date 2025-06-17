flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

3 Kreuzer 1852 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 3 Kreuzer 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC129,020

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1852
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
