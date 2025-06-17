Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
3 Kreuzer 1852 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC129,020
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1852
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
