3 Kreuzer 1851 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC157,720
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1851
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2304 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
12
