Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

3 Kreuzer 1851 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 3 Kreuzer 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC157,720

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1851
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2304 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction BAC - May 27, 2025
SellerBAC
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
SellerBAC
DateAugust 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
SellerBAC
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 20, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
SellerBAC
DateMarch 29, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
SellerBAC
DateOctober 5, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
SellerBAC
DateDecember 15, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
SellerBAC
DateJune 16, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
SellerBAC
DateDecember 16, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
SellerBAC
DateMay 28, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
SellerBAC
DateOctober 31, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction Stephen Album - July 15, 2019
SellerStephen Album
DateJuly 15, 2019
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
SellerStare Monety
DateMarch 15, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 26, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction BAC - June 5, 2018
SellerBAC
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction BAC - October 26, 2017
SellerBAC
DateOctober 26, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction BAC - March 22, 2017
SellerBAC
DateMarch 22, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1851 at auction BAC - November 2, 2016
SellerBAC
DateNovember 2, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price

