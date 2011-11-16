flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

3 Kreuzer 1850 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 3 Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC182,300

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1850
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1850 at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 2, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

