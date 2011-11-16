3 Kreuzer 1850 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (2)