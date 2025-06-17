flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

3 Kreuzer 1849 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 3 Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC950,010

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1849
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6813 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 10, 2023
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

