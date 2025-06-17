3 Kreuzer 1849 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6813 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 9, 2023.

