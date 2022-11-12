flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

3 Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1838-1846" (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1838-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 3 Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1838-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC154,310

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1846
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2225 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2015
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 15, 2015
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 9, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1846All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions