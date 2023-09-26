flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

3 Kreuzer 1843 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 3 Kreuzer 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC89,100

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1843
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21138 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1843 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 10, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1843 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2009
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
