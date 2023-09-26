Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
3 Kreuzer 1843 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC89,100
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1843
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21138 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
