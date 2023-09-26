3 Kreuzer 1843 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21138 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

