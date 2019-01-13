flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

3 Kreuzer 1842 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 3 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC108,900

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1842
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 782 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place January 13, 2019.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction CNG - August 6, 2003
SellerCNG
DateAugust 6, 2003
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1842All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions