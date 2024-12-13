flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Gulden 1856 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC36,280

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Gulden
  • Year1856
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31203 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
SellerUniversum Coins GmbH
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionMS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 30, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateJuly 3, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 6, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
SellerWAG
DateOctober 4, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 19, 2020
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

