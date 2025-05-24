flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Gulden 1854 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC6,028

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Gulden
  • Year1854
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30837 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Roma Numismatics - October 30, 2020
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateOctober 30, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 17, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 2, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 12, 2017
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 4, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
SellerPalombo
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 24, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 8, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 16, 2013
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateNovember 16, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

