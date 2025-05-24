2 Gulden 1854 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30837 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

