Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Gulden 1854 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter36 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC6,028
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Gulden
- Year1854
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30837 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
12
