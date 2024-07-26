flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Gulden 1853 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Gulden 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC56,086

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Gulden
  • Year1853
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6071 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 12, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2022
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Busso Peus - January 23, 2021
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 23, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 17, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Sedwick - May 29, 2020
SellerSedwick
DateMay 29, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Naumann - September 3, 2017
SellerNaumann
DateSeptember 3, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
SellerMöller
DateNovember 17, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 24, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Heritage - July 2, 2015
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Heritage - July 2, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 2, 2015
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2015
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 12, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 16, 2013
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateNovember 16, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1853 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1853All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 2 GuldenNumismatic auctions