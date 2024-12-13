2 Gulden 1852 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1789 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Condition: UNC (8) AU (5) XF (11) VF (6)
Condition (slab): MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (1)
Service: NGC (4) PCGS (2)

