flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Gulden 1852 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Gulden 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC25,630

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Gulden
  • Year1852
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1789 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction CNG - January 18, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
SellerWójcicki
DateFebruary 28, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2019
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 4, 2019
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 18, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 24, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1852 at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
SellerMöller
DateDecember 12, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1852All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 2 GuldenNumismatic auctions