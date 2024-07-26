flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Gulden 1851 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Gulden 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC32,076

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Gulden
  • Year1851
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 at auction WCN - November 26, 2016
SellerWCN
DateNovember 26, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
SellerGrün
DateNovember 9, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 16, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2014
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 9, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 7, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 16, 2013
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateNovember 16, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateApril 26, 2010
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2000
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

