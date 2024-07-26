Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Gulden 1851 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter36 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC32,076
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Gulden
- Year1851
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1851 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
