Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Gulden 1850 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter36 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC31,472
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Gulden
- Year1850
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1786 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections