Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Gulden 1850 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC31,472

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Gulden
  • Year1850
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1786 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1850 at auction cgb.fr - February 11, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateFebruary 11, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 18, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 14, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 16, 2013
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateNovember 16, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Künker - September 29, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
