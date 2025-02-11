2 Gulden 1850 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1786 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition AU (2) XF (7) VF (1)