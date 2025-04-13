flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Gulden 1849 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC22,540

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Gulden
  • Year1849
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1784 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
