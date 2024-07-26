Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Gulden 1848 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter36 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC146,571
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Gulden
- Year1848
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 251 EUR
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
123...4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections