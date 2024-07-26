2 Gulden 1848 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

