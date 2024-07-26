flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Gulden 1848 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC146,571

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Gulden
  • Year1848
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 603 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction WCN - March 27, 2025
SellerWCN
DateMarch 27, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Katz - February 12, 2025
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 251 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction WCN - January 30, 2025
SellerWCN
DateJanuary 30, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
SellerKatz
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction WCN - August 15, 2024
SellerWCN
DateAugust 15, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction WCN - May 16, 2024
SellerWCN
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction WCN - February 1, 2024
SellerWCN
DateFebruary 1, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction WCN - December 7, 2023
SellerWCN
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 3, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 29, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
SellerVL Nummus
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1848 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1848All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 2 GuldenNumismatic auctions