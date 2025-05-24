flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Gulden 1847 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC215,030

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Gulden
  • Year1847
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4989 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Teutoburger - March 8, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
SellerMöller
DateDecember 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Rauch - June 17, 2022
SellerRauch
DateJune 17, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
SellerKatz
DateOctober 24, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 5, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJune 20, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 23, 2021
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateFebruary 23, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
