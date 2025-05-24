2 Gulden 1847 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4989 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (21) XF (30) VF (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auctiones (1)

Busso Peus (5)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (3)

Heritage (2)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (12)

Möller (2)

Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG (1)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (3)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

SINCONA (3)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (7)

WAG (7)