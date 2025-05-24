Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Gulden 1847 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter36 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC215,030
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Gulden
- Year1847
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4989 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
123...4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections