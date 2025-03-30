Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
2 Gulden 1846 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter36 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC280,761
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination2 Gulden
- Year1846
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerRussian Heritage
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionAU53 RNGA
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
SellerAuktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
DateDecember 9, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
