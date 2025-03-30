2 Gulden 1846 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

