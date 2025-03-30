flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Gulden 1846 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC280,761

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Gulden
  • Year1846
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Russian Heritage - May 17, 2025
SellerRussian Heritage
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionAU53 RNGA
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 10, 2025
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 30, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
SellerGrün
DateNovember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Kroha - October 5, 2024
SellerKroha
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJuly 23, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
SellerSonntag
DateJuly 3, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
SellerNihon
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
SellerAuktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
DateDecember 9, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
SellerRauch
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1846All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 2 GuldenNumismatic auctions