flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

2 Gulden 1845 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 2 Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC114,496

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination2 Gulden
  • Year1845
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31193 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Rare Coins - April 18, 2025
SellerRare Coins
DateApril 18, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Schulman - October 23, 2024
SellerSchulman
DateOctober 23, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
SellerSonntag
DateJuly 3, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 23, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 4, 2022
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
SellerBAC
DateJuly 21, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 10, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 5, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
SellerBAC
DateJuly 7, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 2 Gulden 1845 at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
SellerBAC
DateDecember 19, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1845All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 2 GuldenNumismatic auctions