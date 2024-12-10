flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1/2 Gulden 1862 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1/2 Gulden 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,291 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,7619 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC13,762

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1862
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30037 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2024
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
SellerRauch
DateJuly 18, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - October 31, 2020
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateOctober 31, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Kroha - October 19, 2019
SellerKroha
DateOctober 19, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Heritage - April 11, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateApril 11, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
