Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1/2 Gulden 1862 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight5,291 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,7619 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC13,762
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination1/2 Gulden
- Year1862
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1862 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30037 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
123
