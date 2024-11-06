1/2 Gulden 1849 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 22, 2020.

