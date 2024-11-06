flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1/2 Gulden 1849 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1/2 Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC54,560

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1849
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 22, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Karamitsos - April 13, 2025
SellerKaramitsos
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 22, 2024
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
SellerKaramitsos
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 17, 2020
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 6, 2020
SellerWormser Auktionshaus
DateJune 6, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 5, 2020
SellerWormser Auktionshaus
DateMarch 5, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
SellerWAG
DateMay 7, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2017
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 8, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2017
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 8, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
SellerWAG
DateJuly 3, 2016
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 24, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
SellerWAG
DateMarch 2, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

