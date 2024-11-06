Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1/2 Gulden 1849 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC54,560
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination1/2 Gulden
- Year1849
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1050 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 22, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerKaramitsos
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
12
