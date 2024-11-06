Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1/2 Gulden 1847 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC50,946
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination1/2 Gulden
- Year1847
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1054 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections