Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1/2 Gulden 1847 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1/2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC50,946

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1847
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1054 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 25, 2021
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 21, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
SellerWAG
DateOctober 7, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2017
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 8, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 16, 2013
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateNovember 16, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 11, 2001
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

