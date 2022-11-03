1/2 Gulden 1846 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)