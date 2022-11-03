flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1/2 Gulden 1846 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1/2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC46,850

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1846
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 23, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Busso Peus - July 10, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateJuly 10, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
SellerWAG
DateJune 9, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

