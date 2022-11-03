Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1/2 Gulden 1846 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC46,850
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination1/2 Gulden
- Year1846
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 813 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
