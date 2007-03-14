flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1/2 Gulden 1845 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1/2 Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC72,340

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1845
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5367 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place March 10, 2004.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - March 14, 2007
SellerKünker
DateMarch 14, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - March 10, 2004
SellerKünker
DateMarch 10, 2004
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices

