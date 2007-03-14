1/2 Gulden 1845 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5367 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place March 10, 2004.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3)