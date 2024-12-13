flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1/2 Gulden 1844 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1/2 Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC48,690

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1844
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2865 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateApril 20, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Busso Peus - July 10, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateJuly 10, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 11, 2001
ConditionUNC
Selling price

