Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1/2 Gulden 1844 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC48,690
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination1/2 Gulden
- Year1844
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2865 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections