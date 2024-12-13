1/2 Gulden 1844 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2865 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (5) VF (1) No grade (1)