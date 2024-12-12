Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1/2 Gulden 1843 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC55,728
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination1/2 Gulden
- Year1843
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 95 USD
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
