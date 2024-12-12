1/2 Gulden 1843 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)