Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1/2 Gulden 1843 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC55,728

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1843
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 95 USD
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
289 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 13, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Busso Peus - January 19, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJune 28, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Busso Peus - July 10, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateJuly 10, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 11, 2001
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

