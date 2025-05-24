flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1/2 Gulden 1842 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1/2 Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC74,906

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1842
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1416 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******

Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
SellerKünker
DateNovember 18, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******

Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******

Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 17, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******

Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Heritage - July 25, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 25, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******

Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******

Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******

Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 13, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******

Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJune 28, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******

Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******

Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 16, 2013
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateNovember 16, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******

Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

