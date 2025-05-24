1/2 Gulden 1842 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1416 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (9) XF (4) VF (1)