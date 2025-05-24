Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1/2 Gulden 1842 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC74,906
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination1/2 Gulden
- Year1842
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1416 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
