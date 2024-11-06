1/2 Gulden 1841 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4081 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (9) XF (9) VF (1) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS64 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Coinhouse (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (5)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (3)

Russiancoin (2)

WAG (6)

Westfälische (1)