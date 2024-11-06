flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1/2 Gulden 1841 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC160,519

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1841
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4081 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - March 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMarch 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
SellerWAG
DateNovember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 9, 2024
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
SellerKroha
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 20, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 18, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 18, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 11, 2018
ConditionMS67 NGC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - May 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMay 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - January 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateJanuary 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 15, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

