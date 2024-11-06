Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1/2 Gulden 1841 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC160,519
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination1/2 Gulden
- Year1841
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4081 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMay 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateJanuary 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections