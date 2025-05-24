flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1/2 Gulden 1838 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1/2 Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC120,000

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1838
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place December 2, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
578 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMay 4, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
SellerKünker
DateNovember 18, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - June 4, 2020
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateJune 4, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Frankfurt am MainCoin catalog Free CityCoins of Frankfurt am Main in 1838All Frankfurt am Main coinsFrankfurt am Main silver coinsFrankfurt am Main coins 1/2 GuldenNumismatic auctions