1/2 Gulden 1838 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC120,000
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- Denomination1/2 Gulden
- Year1838
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1/2 Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place December 2, 2024.
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateJune 4, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
