Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Pattern 1 Heller 1852 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Pattern 1 Heller 1852 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Pattern 1 Heller 1852 - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,58 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1852
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposePattern
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Pattern 1 Heller 1852 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1852 (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1852 (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1852 (Pattern) at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1852 (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
SellerKünker
DateOctober 22, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1852 (Pattern) at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 6, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1852 (Pattern) at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1852 (Pattern) at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 3, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1852 (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1852 (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

