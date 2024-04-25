Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Pattern 1 Heller 1852 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Pattern 1 Heller 1852 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionXF
236 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
