Pattern 1 Heller 1852 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Pattern 1 Heller 1852 . This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (3) VF (2)