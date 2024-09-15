Ducat 1856 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 . This gold coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32609 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (12) XF (21) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) DPL (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (7)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Heritage (2)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (11)

Leu (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (2)

UBS (1)

VL Nummus (1)

Westfälische (3)