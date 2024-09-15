flag
Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Ducat 1856 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1856 - Gold Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Ducat 1856 - Gold Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,986)
  • Weight3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC665

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1856
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 . This gold coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32609 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2024
SellerVL Nummus
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
1607 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 19, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 28, 2022
ConditionMS66 DPL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 10, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction Rauch - November 18, 2017
SellerRauch
DateNovember 18, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 13, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction Hess Divo - October 22, 2014
SellerHess Divo
DateOctober 22, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 23, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 at auction Aurea - December 7, 2013
SellerAurea
DateDecember 7, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

