Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Ducat 1856 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,986)
- Weight3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC665
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationDucat
- Year1856
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1856 . This gold coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32609 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerVL Nummus
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
1607 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections