Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

Ducat 1853 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Obverse Ducat 1853 - Gold Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse Ducat 1853 - Gold Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,986)
  • Weight3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,121

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1853
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 . This gold coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction Münzenonline - May 16, 2025
SellerMünzenonline
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 1450 CHF
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionPF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction Künker - September 25, 2024
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2024
SellerVL Nummus
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 15, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 28, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 7, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionPF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 6, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 27, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

