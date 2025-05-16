Ducat 1853 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 . This gold coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

