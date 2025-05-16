Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
Ducat 1853 (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,986)
- Weight3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,121
Description
- CountryFrankfurt am Main
- PeriodFree City
- DenominationDucat
- Year1853
- RulerFree City
- MintFrankfurt am Main
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main Ducat 1853 . This gold coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzenonline
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 1450 CHF
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionPF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionPF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
