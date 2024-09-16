1 Heller 1838. Silver (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1838 . Silver. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3222 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place September 9, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (3) XF (5)