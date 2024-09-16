Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866
1 Heller 1838. Silver (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)
Variety:Silver
Auction Prices (9)Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1838 . Silver. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3222 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place September 9, 2024.
Сondition
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Heller 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections