Frankfurt am MainPeriod:1814-1866 1814-1866

1 Heller 1838. Silver (Frankfurt am Main, Free City)

Variety:Silver

Obverse 1 Heller 1838 Silver - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free CityReverse 1 Heller 1838 Silver - Coin Value - Frankfurt am Main, Free City

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün e.K.

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,19 - 1,82 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryFrankfurt am Main
  • PeriodFree City
  • Denomination1 Heller
  • Year1838
  • RulerFree City
  • MintFrankfurt am Main
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1838 . Silver. This copper coin from the times Free City. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3222 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place September 9, 2024.

Сondition
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1838 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
477 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1838 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1838 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1838 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1838 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1838 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1838 at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1838 at auction Künker - September 25, 2013
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Frankfurt am Main 1 Heller 1838 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

